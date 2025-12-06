Kurdistan Region oil flow hits 190,000 bpd mark

Shafaq News – Erbil

Oil exports from Kurdistan Region through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port are holding steady at around 190,000 barrels per day (bpd), a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to the source, maintaining this level reflects both stable operations and improvements in pumping capacity, noting that volumes are likely to rise gradually as ongoing technical work and logistical maintenance conclude.

Exports from Kurdistan were suspended on March 25, 2023, after an international arbitration ruling required Turkiye to halt loading Kurdish oil without Baghdad’s approval. Shipments resumed on September 27, following discussions between Iraq’s Oil Ministry and the Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources that established a framework allowing Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) to manage and market Kurdish crude through Ceyhan.

Speaking to Shafaq News, oil expert Ali Khalil noted that reaching 190,000 barrels per day marks an important milestone for the Region’s exports, stressing that consistent output is essential, given its direct impact on revenues and the wider financial landscape.

However, he pointed out that challenges extend beyond production levels, underlining the need for reliable logistics, adherence to international transport standards, and compliance with Iraqi and global regulations to sustain stability.

“Stronger international marketing could attract investment and enhance the value of Kurdish crude exports,” Khalil added, urging greater transparency in oil contracts, clear payment mechanisms for companies, regular maintenance, and ongoing technical oversight.

