Kurdistan's Duhok launches 4th edition of New Year fair

Shafaq News – Duhok

A New Year market opened on Saturday in Duhok, bringing together more than 60 factory owners and shopkeepers.

Efraz Bahjat, a member of the organizing committee, told Shafaq News that this is the fourth edition of the market, featuring a range of locally produced goods, including food items, sweets, handicrafts, and traditional dishes.

“The event is designed to strengthen the local economy, support small businesses, and create an opportunity to revive tourism—especially domestic tourism,” he added.

The market will remain open in the days leading up to the New Year with organizers expecting visitor numbers to rise, as people explore a mix of shopping, entertainment, and support for local producers.