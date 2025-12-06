Kurdistan Region mourns its oldest citizen at 111

Shafaq News - Al-Sulaymaniyah

A resident of Al-Sulaymaniyah Province, believed to be the oldest living person in the Kurdistan Region, has died at the age of 111, relatives said on Saturday.

Amna Saleh Mohammed, born in 1914 in the village of Siyagwez in Penjwin district, belonged to the Kurdish Bakzada family. Over more than a century, she witnessed major political and social changes in Kurdistan, spanning the late Ottoman period, Iraq’s monarchy and republican era, and the present regional administration.

Authorities have not confirmed her age through official records, a common issue in Iraq due to the lack of accurate documentation in earlier decades. Her family relies on oral and familial records to verify her longevity.

Relatives noted that Amna retained a sharp memory, sharing her experiences with children and grandchildren, and serving as a living connection to Kurdish history.