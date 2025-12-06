Baghdad to host Arab Tourism Council for the first time

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq will host the 28th session of the Council of Arab Ministers for Tourism in Baghdad on December 8, Iraqi Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Fakkak revealed.

Fakkak told Shafaq News on Saturday that the country will benefit from the meeting to request the nomination of the Arab city that will hold the title for 2026.

He noted that this is the first time Baghdad hosts such a high-level ministerial gathering, adding that it is being organized this week with strong support from the caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as part of the Arab Tourism Forum events.

The Council of Arab Ministers for Tourism, established under the League of Arab States and composed of tourism ministers from member countries, works to develop the region’s tourism sector, boost intra-Arab travel, and attract more international visitors as part of broader sustainable development goals.

Iraq’s tourism revenues have grown steadily, reaching $5.7 billion in 2024—a 25% increase from the previous year.

Iraq’s tourism sector is experiencing a cautious revival, supported by cultural restoration efforts, religious pilgrimages, and Baghdad’s designation as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025. Recent restoration work at sites such as Babylon’s Temple of Ninmakh and the Ishtar Gate—funded by the World Monuments Fund and the US Embassy—has also helped draw more visitors.

