Baghdad plans new resorts to ease tourism demand

Shafaq News/ Baghdad’s authorities began developing new resorts to accommodate Baghdad’s rapidly growing population, an Iraqi official revealed on Friday.

The head of the Iraqi Tourism Syndicate Mohammed Ouda Al-Obaidi told Shafaq News that the Syndicate had submitted studies to relevant bodies proposing the establishment of four tourism cities—each equipped with a range of entertainment options.

He indicated that the proposed tourism zones, located near Baghdad’s entry points, offer ample space for recreational development and easy access from neighboring provinces. “This will reduce outbound travel, and help preserve Iraq’s foreign currency reserves.”

Domestic tourism demand typically surges with the start of the summer break for educational institutions, underscoring the need for structured plans and services to accommodate families, especially in the capital, he said, noting that Baghdad families usually visit Al-Zawraa Park, the Tourist Island, Lake Habbaniyah, and some of the new resorts.

Al-Obaidi further stressed that existing recreational facilities are insufficient, which often leads to overcrowding during holidays, calling for the construction of large-scale parks and tourism cities to absorb this rising demand.

Effective management and coordination among relevant authorities are essential to meet growing tourism demand, he emphasized, adding that collaboration with media outlets is also crucial to highlight Iraq’s natural, cultural, and historical attractions—an effort that could draw visitors from neighboring countries and revitalize the tourism sector.