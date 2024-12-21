Baghdad crowned Arab Capital of Tourism 2025: A turning point for Iraq's future

Shafaq News/ In a “historic” recognition of its rich heritage and growing tourism potential, Baghdad has been named the Arab Capital of Tourism for 2025 by the Arab Tourism Organization.

The announcement, made on December 10 during the 27th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, signals a bright chapter for Iraq’s tourism sector. Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, President of the Arab Tourism Organization, congratulated Iraq’s leaders and expressed optimism about the role this recognition will play in boosting inter-Arab tourism and showcasing Baghdad’s unparalleled cultural and historical significance.

Why Baghdad? The Criteria Behind the Choice

Baghdad’s selection was no coincidence. According to Fadel Al-Badrani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, the city met the stringent criteria of the Arab Tourism Organization, which include robust tourism management, infrastructure, safety, and the preservation of heritage sites.

“This selection followed a proposal by Culture Minister Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani in December 2022 to the Arab Tourism Ministers Council in Cairo,” Al-Badrani revealed. Surveys conducted by the Arab Tourism Organization confirmed Baghdad’s compliance with these standards.

“Baghdad represents Iraq's numerous archaeological and heritage sites, such as the ruins of Sumer, Akkad, Babylon, Assyria, and Hatra,” Al-Badrani explained, emphasizing that art, culture, and religious tourism—featuring globally renowned sites—will play pivotal roles in drawing visitors.

Year-Long Celebrations: A Vision for 2025

Plans are underway for a grand celebration to mark Baghdad’s designation as the Arab Capital of Tourism. Two significant events, in collaboration with the Arab Tourism Organization and the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, will launch the festivities in early 2025.

These events will feature cultural, artistic, and musical performances, as well as visits to prominent landmarks such as the Iraqi Museum and the ancient cities of Ur, Babylon, and Assyria. Activities will continue throughout the year, solidifying Baghdad’s position as a global cultural destination.

“The ministry aims for tourism to contribute to Iraq's budget, potentially up to a third, akin to agriculture,” Al-Badrani noted. “This aligns with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s vision to diversify Iraq’s economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues.”

Expert Insights: Opportunities and Challenges

Dr. Mohammed Al-Obaidi, head of the Iraqi Tour Guides Union, hailed Baghdad’s selection as “a major achievement” but urged sustained efforts to ensure its success.

"Baghdad is rich in various tourist sites, whether historical, archaeological, or religious. Key religious landmarks include the areas of Kadhimiyah and Adhamiyah, several ancient mosques, and religious figures' shrines, in addition to archaeological and historical sites," Al-Obaidi told Shafaq News.

"Among these sites is the Ziggurat of Aqarquf, one of the historical and religious monuments. There is also the Wastani Gate of the Round City of Baghdad and the ruins known as Tel Muhammad in the New Baghdad area, as well as the ancient Abbasid Palace, which serves as a cultural and historical landmark from an important period in Baghdad's history."

He continued, "Baghdad also boasts the Mustansiriya School, reflecting its ancient cultural and historical significance, especially given its beautiful location overlooking the Tigris River, alongside Al-Qushla and Al-Mutanabbi Street, which has become a destination for various Arab and foreign tourists."

Al-Obaidi noted that Baghdad is experiencing a renaissance in some resorts, tourist villages, hotels, and luxury restaurants that rival top Middle Eastern establishments in their construction, furnishings, service quality, and cuisine. "There is Dajla Village, Alf Layla wa Layla, and Palm City, among other ongoing resort projects," he added.

He emphasized Baghdad's natural beauty, exemplified by Al-Zawra Park located in the heart of the city, which attracts local visitors from Baghdad and nearby areas.

"Baghdad is also witnessing the construction of some hotels that will be internationally renowned, like the Qalb Al-Aalam hotel, indicating a burgeoning tourism scene in the city."

Unlocking Baghdad’s Full Potential

Experts believe that innovative tourism strategies could transform Baghdad’s fortunes. Al-Obaidi stressed the importance of organizing conferences and tourism festivals, inviting influential public figures from various fields (artistic, sports, media) to participate in tours within and outside Baghdad. This, he said, will create a positive global impression of Iraq as a tourist-friendly country capable of hosting diverse visitors.

He suggested conducting training courses with experts from abroad or sending local staff overseas for training and development, noting that "Iraq lags in this area and needs to enhance tourism awareness."

Al-Obaidi advocated for opening investment opportunities in various tourist facilities and resorts, expecting global companies to exploit this occasion, starting from January 1 and ending on December 31, with investment and economic activities through agreements and treaties to complete tourism projects.

He highlighted the potential of the Tigris River, which runs through Baghdad from north to south, offering various tourism activities, "for example, installing a cable car linking Karkh and Rusafa across the Tigris would create a scenic attraction. Increasing the number of floating boats and organizing water events and activities along the river can also attract tourists."

"Tourists seek essential amenities like accommodation and food, which are currently available and expected to improve. However, there is a need to further develop infrastructure and services, including electricity supply, road improvements, healthcare systems, and insurance for tourists' safety from arrival to departure. Effective tourism management is crucial to make the most of this period."

Moreover, Al-Obaidi called for activating a specialized tourism media system to highlight Iraq's various tourist attractions and celebrate Baghdad's win continuously. He recommended launching a website and specialized tourism apps to facilitate tourists' visits by providing booking options and information on archaeological sites and other attractions.

"International tourists are increasingly interested in popular and heritage tourism,” he said, noting their presence in old areas like Karkh, Al-Rashid Street, visiting old houses, heritage sites, and simple traditional restaurants. "This preference stems from their desire to experience simple traditional life rather than routine visits to luxurious buildings and skyscrapers.

A New Chapter for Baghdad and Iraq

Dr. Aid Ghaleb Al-Taee, a tourism and heritage expert, pointed out that while Baghdad holds immense potential, much work remains to align its facilities with global standards.

"Historically, Baghdad has endured dark periods of war and siege, leading to a decline in tourism. Despite Iraq's abundance of archaeological, heritage, and tourist sites, they have not been effectively utilized as major economic resources."

"Baghdad suffers from unplanned urban development and poorly utilized tourism patterns,” he continued, urging the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities and the Tourism Board to play “a more active role in developmental planning and studies on how to leverage these sites economically.”

“Baghdad deserves this recognition. This is not just a symbolic title but an incentive for Iraq to reclaim its historical stature and build a sustainable, diversified economy.”