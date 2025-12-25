Israeli strike kills one in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike killed one person in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported on Thursday.

Local outlets said the strike hit a pickup truck at the entrance of the town of Safad Al-Battikh in the Bint Jbeil district.

مراسلة الجديد: استهداف سيارة بين بلدتي مجدل سلم وصفد البطيخ في قضاء بنت جبيل pic.twitter.com/BqnWCpzfaf — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) December 25, 2025

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the attack targeted what he described as a “Hezbollah operative” in the Jmaijmeh area.

#عاجل 🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا من حزب الله في منطقة جميجمة بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 25, 2025

Media reports also noted heightened Israeli aerial activity, with residents observing eight warplanes flying at high altitude over Baalbek before heading southeast toward the eastern mountain range, alongside similar movements over southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

🚨 لحظة تحليق ٨ طائرات حربية إسرائيلية في أجواء الجنوب اللبناني pic.twitter.com/POpnaUCm2v — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) December 25, 2025

Earlier today, another Israeli strike hit a vehicle in the Beqaa Valley, killing two people near the village of Houche Al-Sayyed Ali. Adraee alleged that the operation targeted a “terrorist operative” in the Nassriyeh area.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions south of the Litani River and have carried out repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

