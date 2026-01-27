Israeli drone strikes kill three people in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israeli forces launched strikes on multiple locations in southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties, according to Lebanese media on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone hit a motorcycle in Batoulieh, Tyre district, killing one person. The agency also confirmed that a separate drone strike late Monday targeted a vehicle in Doueir, Nabatieh district, killing two civilians, who were identified as Samer Alaa Hattit, 22, a university student, and Ahmed Abdel Nabi Ramadan, 22, an Egyptian national born and residing in Doueir.

On X, the Israeli army claimed it struck what it described as a Hezbollah operative in the Deir Qanoun area.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

