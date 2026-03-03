Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon and Beirut’s suburbs killed 40 people

Shafaq News- Beirut

At least 40 people were killed and 246 others were injured in Israeli strikes across Lebanon since yesterday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Lebanese media reported airstrikes and artillery fire across multiple districts, including Al-Mansouri in Tyre, Al-Saksakiyeh and Banaafoul in Saida, Yohmor Al-Shaqif and Ksar Zaatar in Nabatieh, and Al-Loubieh in Bint Jbeil, where a house was destroyed. Additional raids targeted Roueiss and Sfeir in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahye).

مشاهد من الأضرار التي خلفتها الغارة على بلدة السكسكية pic.twitter.com/HFyOXOJMIL — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 3, 2026

The Israeli military had issued evacuation notices to residents in dozens of towns, instructing them to move at least one kilometer away due to ongoing operations against Hezbollah and warning of risks linked to proximity to its positions. The areas listed included locations in Tyre, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, and Saida districts, among them Al-Mansouri, Al-Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Aita Al-Shaab, Kfar Rumman, Kfar Tebnit, Qana, and Arnoun.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان #لبنان - إليكم قائمة القرى والبلدات التي تم تحذيرها ونطلب منكم عدم العودة اليها: السماعية، البازورية، البياض (صور)، المجادل، المنصوري (صور)، الخيام، الخرايب (صيدا)، ارزون، مزرعة بيوت السياد، بيت ليف، بليدا، بنعفول، بنت جبيل، جبشيت، جميجمة، جناتا،… pic.twitter.com/EA6SY75IaF — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 3, 2026

Hezbollah said that it launched rockets at 10:50 a.m. targeting the Maayan Baruch site in the Upper Galilee, describing the strike as “retaliation for attacks on Lebanese cities and Beirut’s southern suburb.”