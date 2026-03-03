Netanyahu warns Tehran and Beirut of "full force"

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel is ready to strike Iran and Lebanon with full force, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday, signaling a firm stance against both countries.

“Our pilots are flying over Tehran and over Lebanon,” Netanyahu noted, underscoring the operational reach of Israel’s air capabilities.

He also criticized Hezbollah for recent attacks, labeling them a ''very serious mistake” that could drag Lebanon into conflict. “The Lebanese government and people must understand that Hezbollah is leading them toward war,” he added.

The comments come as the Israeli military launched a ninth wave of airstrikes on Tehran, targeting what it described as “military infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime.” Meanwhile, Lebanese Hezbollah reported downing an Israeli drone over the city of Nabatieh. It also struck an Israeli Merkava tank at the al-Samaqa site in the occupied Kfar Shouba Hills, and another at Tal al-Nahas on the outskirts of Kfar Kila, claiming a direct hit.