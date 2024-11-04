Netanyahu cancels border visit to Metula after Hezbollah’s drone attack

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned visit to the northern Israeli town of Metula near the Lebanese border on Monday after a drone exploded in the area shortly before his arrival, Israeli media reported.

The explosion occurred around 20 minutes before Netanyahu was set to arrive, Israeli media said.

Responding to reports suggesting he chose not to meet residents in northern Israel, Netanyahu's office issued a statement denying the claim. “Contrary to false media reports, Prime Minister Netanyahu did not request to cancel his visit to Metula today," the statement said, adding that Netanyahu had repeatedly sought to visit frontline areas but was prevented from doing so by security authorities.

Netanyahu toured other areas near the Lebanese border, accompanied by Northern Command leader Major General Ori Gordin, Brigadier General Shai Kleber, and other military officials. During the visit, he assessed the operational situation and reviewed defense and offensive plans for ongoing activities in the north.

“The key to returning our residents in the north safely to their homes is to distance Hezbollah beyond the Litani, to strike at any attempt by it to rearm, and to respond firmly against any action against us. That's how we do it.” He said on X.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it targeted an Israeli air surveillance unit at the Meron military base with rocket fire. In a series of statements, the group also claimed to have launched rockets at several settlements, including Elite HaShahar, Sha'al, Hatzor, and Dalton.

The attacks follow a day after Hezbollah announced it had conducted 28 operations against Israeli forces, targeting positions and settlements across northern Israel in response to attempts by Israeli forces to advance, according to the group's statement.