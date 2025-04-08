President Barzani: Technical issues halt Kurdish oil exports resumption

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani revealed that technical disagreements between Erbil and Baghdad are preventing the resumption of oil exports to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port.

During a press briefing in Abu Dhabi, Barzani affirmed the Regional Government’s (KRG) readiness to restart exports via the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline.

On internal affairs, he reported ongoing negotiations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to form a new KRG. He described the dialogue as constructive, noting recent delays were due to the Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The Kurdish President also addressed regional dynamics, commending Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s efforts to shield Iraq from escalating tensions. “Iraq faces enough internal challenges and must not be pulled into further regional conflicts,” he cautioned.