Iraq's military blitz targets ISIS  in remote regions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale search operation on Tuesday targeting ISIS remnants in northern Rawa, al-Anbar province, extending toward the Nineveh Desert within the jurisdiction of al-Jazeera Operations Command.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the operation involves army units, special forces, army aviation, air force jets, and aerial reconnaissance from military intelligence. Engineering support teams from the Military Engineering Directorate are also participating.

The Army's Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, arrived at al-Jazeera Operations Command earlier today to oversee the operation and inspect troop readiness and deployment across the area of responsibility.

السيد رئيس أركان الجيش الفريق أول قوات خاصة الركن عبد الأمير رشيد يارالله، يشرف فجر يوم الثلاثاء ٨ نيسان ٢٠٢٥، على انطلاق العمليات العسكرية لتفتيش شمال راوه باتجاه جزيرة نينوى ضمن قاطع عمليات الجزيرة التي نفذتها قطعات الجيش والقوات الخاصة وبإسناد طيران الجيش وطائرات القوة الجوية…

Iraq has intensified its operations against ISIS remnants. In the first quarter of 2025, the security forces neutralized about 100 militants.

Despite ISIS’s territorial defeat in 2017, remnants of the group continue to launch sporadic attacks using suicide bombings, ambushes, and guerrilla warfare. These attacks often occur in Iraq’s more remote and mountainous regions where ISIS maintains hideouts.