Five ISIS suspects captured in multiple Iraqi raids

Shafaq News – Kirkuk / Al-Anbar / Nineveh

Iraqi security forces arrested five suspected ISIS members in separate operations across three provinces, the Counter Terrorism Service (ICTS) reported on Sunday.

According to a statement, ICTS forces detained two suspects in Kirkuk who were working as transporters, suppliers, and logistical facilitators for Islamic State remnants.

In Al-Anbar, the units conducted two security operations that led to the arrest of two additional suspects. One of them had been active across multiple sectors of what ISIS previously referred to as its Wilaya (Province) Al-Anbar.

A separate operation in Nineveh resulted in the capture of another suspected ISIS member.

Throughout 2025, the army, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Peshmerga—often supported by intelligence from Global Coalition partners—have maintained regular raids targeting ISIS cells in northern and western Iraq.

Shafaq News data compiled from official and field sources shows that during the first quarter of the year, Iraqi security forces killed around 50 militants and arrested more than 40 others in operations spanning nine provinces, with Kirkuk recording the highest level of activity, followed by Saladin, Al-Anbar, Diyala, Baghdad, Maysan, Nineveh, and the Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah.