US Charge d’Affaires: Washington ready to counter Iran’s activities in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US Charge d’Affaires in Iraq Joshua Harris affirmed that Washington is prepared to use the full range of tools to counter what it describes as “Iran’s destabilizing activities in Iraq.”

According to a statement by the US Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, during a meeting with the National Approach (Al-Nahj Al-Watani) Alliance head Abdul-Hussein Al-Moussawi, Harris stressed that any forthcoming Iraqi government must “remain fully independent” and prioritize the “interests of all Iraqis.” He also highlighted the importance of a strong US–Iraq partnership that delivers practical benefits for both countries, citing shared priorities including safeguarding Iraqi sovereignty, supporting regional stability, and expanding economic cooperation.

في لقائه مع الدكتور الموسوي، ناقش القائم بالأعمال هاريس أهمية الشراكة القوية بين الولايات المتحدة والعراق، بما يحقق فوائد ملموسة للأميركيين والعراقيين، في إطار العمل على تعزيز مصالحنا المشتركة، والمتمثلة في صون السيادة العراقية، وتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي، وتقوية الروابط…

The meeting, held on Wednesday, reviewed domestic and regional developments and ways to strengthen relations between Baghdad and Washington. Both sides also discussed ongoing consultations among Iraqi political forces to meet constitutional obligations and form a government capable of addressing current challenges.

