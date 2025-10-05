Iraqi forces strike ISIS in Kirkuk, Nineveh

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces captured a senior ISIS commander in Kirkuk during a coordinated intelligence raid, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the agency affirmed that the suspect previously led a combat cell in what ISIS called the “Wilayat al-Fallujah” and later operated in “Wilayat Saladin,” where he carried out multiple attacks against security forces and civilians before fleeing to al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region.

Separately, CTS units tracked and destroyed six ISIS hideouts in Makhmour district of Nineveh during reconnaissance and ambush operations.

