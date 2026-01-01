Iraqi Presidency denies claims of 60K+ monthly pension for president

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Presidency on Thursday denied social media reports claiming that the country’s president receives a monthly pension of 90 million Iraqi dinars ($62,000), dismissing the figure as fabricated and intended to stir public anger.

In a statement, the Presidency said the claim was falsely attributed to President , including an alleged message thanking the Finance Ministry for setting the pension amount.

The Presidency clarified, "no such statement was made, no meeting or communication took place with the Finance Ministry, and the information had no basis in fact," describing the report as part of a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at damaging the president’s reputation and undermining public trust in state institutions.