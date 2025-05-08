Iraqi President hails election of pope Leo XIV

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid extended his congratulations to Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost, on his election as the new head of the Catholic Church.

In a post on X, President Rashid expressed hope for his success in “fulfilling his great humanitarian mission to uphold peace and promote peaceful coexistence among all peoples of the world.”

The president also highlighted Iraq’s deep appreciation for its close relationship with the Vatican, stessing Baghdad’s commitment to strengthening cooperation on shared goals.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected on Thursday, becoming the 267th pope and the first American to assume the papacy.

Iraq and the Vatican share a longstanding relationship, which was notably reinforced by Pope Francis’ historic visit to Iraq in March 2021—the first ever by a pontiff. During his visit, the pope met with both political and religious leaders, including Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, and traveled to cities such as Mosul and Qaraqosh, areas devastated by ISIS occupation.

Iraq’s Christian population, once exceeding one million, has declined significantly due to decades of war, persecution, and displacement—now estimated around 300,000.