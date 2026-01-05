Two women commit suicide in Nineveh within hours

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two women died in separate suicide incidents in different areas of Nineveh province on Monday, with initial indications pointing to family and psychological factors, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

He explained that one woman took her own life by ingesting a toxic substance used as rat poison inside her home in the Yarmjah area, east of Mosul, resulting in her immediate death. Another was found dead after hanging herself inside her home in the village of Al-Kabba, part of the Rashidiya area north of Mosul, the source said.

According to the Forensic Medicine Department in Nineveh province, 49 suicide cases were recorded during the first half of 2025.

In earlier comments to Shafaq News, the department’s director, Shahad Aref, said the causes ranged from severe living conditions to psychological disorders, warning that the number recorded in the first six months of the year “requires serious attention and a broad response.”