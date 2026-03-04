Basrah crudes jump over 3% amid global oil gains

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude climbed on Wednesday, hovering near $75 a barrel, amid rising global oil prices following the US–Israeli war with Iran.

Basrah Heavy crude rose 3.24% to $74.40 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude gained 3.15%, reaching $75.99 per barrel.

Brent crude futures rose $1.17, or 1.4%, to $82.57 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased 72 cents, or 1%, to $75.28 a barrel.