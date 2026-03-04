USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,600 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 155,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,000 dinars and bought it at 155,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,250 dinars and buying prices at 155,150 dinars.