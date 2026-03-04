Gold prices slip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices hovered around 1.13 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.126 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.122 million IQD. The same gold had sold for 1.157 million IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1.096 million IQD, while the buying price reached 1.092 million IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.130 million and 1.140 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1.000 million and 1.110 million IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.183 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.128 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 968,000 IQD.