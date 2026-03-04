Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday extended the closure of the country’s airspace to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights for an additional 72 hours as regional security concerns persist.

In a notice, the authority said that the restriction will remain in effect from 12:00 p.m. local time (09:00 UTC) on Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, citing ongoing assessments of the security situation and regional developments.

The authority had previously prolonged the suspension of air navigation on Monday for 48 hours.