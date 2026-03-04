Saudi Arabia reports drone strike on Aramco Ras Tanura facility

Shafaq News- Riyadh

The Ras Tanura refinery operated by Saudi Aramco was targeted in a drone attack for the second time within days, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday, as Israel-US-Iran tensions escalate.

In a statement, Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki noted that the strike involved an unmanned aerial vehicle and indicated that preliminary assessments showed no damage.

المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع: التقديرات الأولية تشير إلى ان الهجوم كان بمسيّرة ولم ينتج عنه أضرار. pic.twitter.com/ya8L0eCUUu — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 4, 2026

Iran previously rejected responsibility for the incident. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency quoted a military source claiming the attack was carried out by Israel and describing it as a “false flag operation.” The source alleged that the move aimed to divert attention from strikes on civilian sites inside Iran, adding that, although Tehran has announced attacks on US and Israeli interests in the region, Aramco facilities were not among its declared targets.

Saudi Aramco later announced a temporary suspension of operations at the Ras Tanura refinery as a precaution, noting that the situation remains under control.