KDP-I advocates federalism as the future political model for Iran

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Mustafa Mawloudi, deputy secretary-general of the opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, called on Wednesday for the adoption of a federal democratic system in Iran, saying the country’s multi-ethnic composition makes federalism a suitable model for its political future.

In a statement, Moloudi said Kurdish political forces with popular backing are working toward the establishment of a federal system in Iran. “We are striving to achieve this goal,” he noted, adding that “the necessary foundations for creating a federal system already exist.”

He described Iran as a vast and diverse country made up of multiple nationalities and components, which makes federalism a realistic option for organizing the political system, stressing, “If the objective is to establish a democratic system that responds to the demands of the people, Iran’s political structure should be democratic and federal, similar to models adopted in several countries around the world.”

On February 24, five Iranian Kurdish parties formed a new political alliance aimed at unifying their ranks and strengthening Kurdish influence in Iran’s evolving political landscape, a senior Kurdish official told Shafaq News. According to Karim Parwizi, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), the new alliance brings together the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Toilers Association, and the KDPI.