Iraq warns against regional escalation, rejects use of airspace for strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned that the ongoing conflict involving Israel could expand to include Iran, potentially threatening global energy supplies and creating a worldwide crisis.

During a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting Baghdad, Hussein cautioned against the widening of hostilities. “The Israeli aggression on Lebanon could lead to the outbreak of another war,” he said.

Hussein expressed concern that the continued fighting in Gaza and Lebanon poses a major threat to regional security and stability. “The ongoing war is dangerous, and its escalation threatens the entire region,” he said.

“Iraq stance is firm, we are against using our airspace as part of any military action,” stating, “The Iraqi government has not made any decision to engage in war. Such decisions rest with the state and its three authorities.”

The Iraqi foreign minister also rejected the possibility of the conflict expanding towards Iran and Iraq being used as a passage in the conflict. “This is unacceptable,” Hussein remarked, adding that war in the region would severely impact global navigation and spark a worldwide energy crisis.

“Our region is facing very serious challenges,” he said, warning that tensions could lead to broader conflicts. “We are in a precarious situation, and there is a potential for escalation into a full-scale war.”

Moreover, Hussein called for an end to Israeli hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon and expressed Iraq’s commitment to pursuing peace and a ceasefire. “We continue our efforts to deliver aid to the displaced, whether in Lebanon or Syria,” he added.