Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei vows severe response to Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face “severe punishment” for its attacks on the country.

In a televised speech, Khamenei asserted that Iran’s armed forces would respond decisively and leave Israel in a “dire state,” urging citizens to trust in the state’s retaliation, and affirming that there would be no leniency.

Earlier, Iran indicated that its “real retaliation” has not yet begun, as the Israeli military continues to “target missile launch platforms and drone infrastructure inside Iran.”