Fiery night: Israel, Iran trade massive strikes

Shafaq News/ Iran and Israel carried out sweeping overnight attacks on each other’s territory, targeting strategic sites and population centers in a major escalation of hostilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a new wave of Operation True Promise 3, deploying ballistic and hypersonic missiles toward Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, and northern Israel. Iranian media claimed successful breaches of Israeli air defenses, with hits reported on residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Additional missiles were reportedly launched from Iranian territory toward Haifa, while Israeli radar systems tracked drone and missile activity from Yemen.

Iranian officials also accused Mossad-linked operatives of firing rockets from inside Tehran at an IRGC facility.

Meanwhile, Israeli jets expanded Operation Rising Lion, striking Iranian nuclear, military, and energy facilities in Tehran, Isfahan, and Shahraan. Blasts at a fuel depot west of the capital ignited major fires, and Iran’s Defense Ministry confirmed damage to a military research center and an administrative building.

The latest exchange followed Israeli airstrikes that killed senior IRGC commanders and targeted nuclear infrastructure. Tehran characterized its retaliation as a sovereign act timed with Eid al-Ghadir, using missiles named after assassinated commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani served as the commander of the Quds Force, an IRGC elite branch. He was killed on January 3, 2020, in a targeted US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

By Sunday morning, Israeli authorities reported six killed and 240 injured in Bat Yam and Rehovot, while Iranian media said 78 people were killed—including 29 children—and over 320 wounded.

* Eid al-Ghadir is a major Shiite festival commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s appointment of Imam Ali as his successor at Ghadir Khumm.