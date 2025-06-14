Israel strikes again as Iran eyes expanded retaliation

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Saturday noon targeting Iranian territory.

Iranian media reported explosions and smoke in the city of Tabriz, with impacts near the Tabriz refinery in East Azerbaijan province, though the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reviewed military plans for further retaliation in response to the Israeli assault.

According to Mehr News, Tehran officially notified Washington, Paris, and London of its intention to escalate missile strikes against Israel.