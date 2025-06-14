Iran vows expanded retaliation: US bases could be targeted

Shafaq News/ Tehran’s retaliatory strikes against Israel will continue and may expand to include additional regional targets, including US military bases, senior Iranian officials said on Saturday.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, military commanders described the most recent Iranian missile barrage as “limited,” warning that upcoming attacks could involve as many as 2,000 missiles and be “twenty times more severe” than previous rounds.

Tehran launched its retaliatory operation, True Promise, just hours after the Israeli assault, unleashing six successive waves of missile strikes.

Israeli media reported that around 172 people have been injured in Iranian strikes since Friday, and three were killed.

In response, Israeli airstrikes hit multiple cities across Iran, including strategic infrastructure. Iranian state television confirmed the deaths of two senior commanders in the Iranian General Staff as a result of the Israeli raids. Meanwhile, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran reported limited damage to the Fordow nuclear facility near Qom but noted no signs of radioactive leakage.

Iranian UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani said earlier that 78 people were killed in the Israeli raids, including senior officers, and over 320 people were wounded, most of them civilians.