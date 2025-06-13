Israel attacks Iran: Senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists reportedly targeted

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army has launched a large-scale military operation dubbed “Rising Lion,” confirming that dozens of fighter jets carried out a “preemptive” strike on strategic sites deep within Iranian territory.

Iranian state television reported that the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran was among the targets, with local media showing images of fire and smoke billowing from the site. Multiple heavy explosions were heard in northern, western, and central Tehran in the early hours of Friday.

State-run media also reported that residential areas in Tehran and other cities were hit, with children reportedly among the casualties.

Social media images showed damaged residential buildings, and flights were suspended at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the air force is continuing operations inside Iran, while Israel’s airspace has been closed until further notice.

Axios cited an Israeli official stating that the strike targeted high-ranking IRGC commanders and senior nuclear scientists. Israeli news outlet Walla quoted security sources suggesting that key members of Iran’s General Staff, including the Chief of Staff, were likely eliminated in the opening wave.

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel’s security cabinet, stating the campaign “may last for weeks.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency, warning of potential retaliatory missile and drone attacks.

The operation comes just two days before a scheduled round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. Iranian officials had previously warned that any military action would trigger a firm and decisive response.