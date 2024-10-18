Biden aware of Israel's planned response to Iran's missile attacks, declines to give details

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Joe Biden revealed that he is aware of Israel's planned response to Iran’s missile strikes earlier this month, but declined to provide specific details.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Berlin on Thursday evening for an official visit focused on Western support for Ukraine and the Middle East conflict, Biden stated, "I am aware of how Israel plans to respond and the timing," but refrained from elaborating.

These comments come after Israel vowed to retaliate following Iran's launch of around 200 missiles on October 1.

Tehran claimed the missile barrage was in response to the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan in an Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut on September 27, and the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a July 31 attack in Tehran, for which Israel was blamed.

Israel has pledged a forceful retaliation, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warning that it would be "deadly, precise, and unexpected."

Meanwhile, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen issued a new threat against Iran on Friday, telling the Hebrew news outlet Walla, "There is no military or infrastructure facility, nor anyone, immune from our attack."

He added, "All options are on the table, including attacking Iran’s nuclear sites." Cohen reaffirmed Israel's commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Previously, Biden had expressed opposition to any strikes on nuclear or oil facilities, warning of the risks of further escalation in the region and potential impacts on global energy prices.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Biden's concerns, saying, "We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interest."

In turn, Iran has warned that any attack on its "infrastructure" would lead to a "stronger response." Brigadier General Rasool Sanaei Rad of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that any strike on nuclear facilities or energy sites would cross a "red line" for the Islamic Republic.