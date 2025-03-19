Trump sets two-month deadline for Iran nuclear talks: deal or strikes

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has given Iran a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear agreement before taking military action against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Axios reported on Wednesday, citing three sources, including a US official. According to the report, it remains unclear whether the countdown for the deadline starts from the time the letter was delivered to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei or from the moment negotiations begin.

"Tehran’s refusal to engage in negotiations could increase the likelihood of US or Israeli military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities," the sources said.

Two weeks ago, Trump told Fox News in an interview that he had sent a letter to Khamenei offering "directnegotiations." The following day, he said that the US was "in the final moments with Iran," adding, "They cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Something is going to happen soon." He confirmed, "I prefer to reach a peace agreement, but the other option will resolve the problem."

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that Trump’s message to Khamenei was "stern" and offered negotiations on a new nuclear deal, but also "warned of severe consequences if Iran rejects the offer and continues its nuclear program." Trump emphasized that he "does not want open-ended negotiations."

In response, Iran, through several officials, including Khamenei, called Trump’s remarks about negotiating "deceptive" and reaffirmed that Tehran "will not be forced into negotiations under exaggerated demands and threats."

Earlier, an Emirati official had visited Tehran to convey a US message regarding the nuclear issue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also stated that Iran would not enter into direct negotiations with Washington "except on an equal footing, without pressure or threats," asserting that the "maximum pressure policy is ineffective."