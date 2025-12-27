Basrah crudes post weekly gains

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basra’s crude benchmarks closed higher this week, with both Heavy and Medium grades posting gains of nearly 4% in Friday’s trading session.

Basra Heavy rose $2.28 to settle at $58.65 a barrel, up 4.04% for the week. Basra Medium recorded the same increase, finishing at $61.20 a barrel for a 3.87% weekly rise.

Globally, Brent crude settled at $60.64 a barrel, up $1.60, or 2.57%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude finished at $56.74 a barrel, gaining $1.61, or 2.76%.