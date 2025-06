Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up with a drop in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by $2.6, or 2.85%, to $74.22 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by $2.11, or 2.81%, reaching $77.22 per barrel.

Brent crude futures fell $2.08, or 2.9%, to $69.40 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $2.03, or 3.0%, to $66.48.