Trump's secret message: UAE delivers urgent plea to Iran

Shafaq News/ A senior Emirati official has arrived in Tehran carrying a message from US President Donald Trump to the Iranian government, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed on Wednesday.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is set to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later today to deliver the letter, according to ISNA News Agency.

The letter’s existence was acknowledged earlier by Araghchi, but he stated it had not yet been received, adding that it was being relayed through an Arab state. “Iran is only ready for nuclear negotiations conducted on equal terms and with mutual respect,” he added.

Trump recently warned that Tehran must agree to talks or face military action. “I’ve written them a letter, saying I hope you’re going to negotiate, because if we have to go in militarily it’s going to be a terrible thing for them,” he said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in return dismissed what he described as pressure from “hegemonic powers.”