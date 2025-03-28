Deadline defied: Nuclear tensions soar between US, Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Donald Trump strongly warned Iran, threatening severe consequences if Tehran does not reach a nuclear deal with Washington.

“My big preference … is we work it out with Iran. But if we don't work it out, bad, bad things are going to happen to Iran,” Trump remarked to several media outlets in the Oval Office.

This warning is part of Washington’s broader strategy to restart negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.

Earlier this month, Trump sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, presenting a new nuclear deal and stressing that failure to accept it, coupled with continued nuclear activities, would bring severe consequences.

Trump also emphasized that he was not interested in “open-ended negotiations,” setting a two-month deadline for an agreement.

Tehran confirmed on Wednesday that it had sent a reply to Trump’s letter through Oman. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, reaffirmed the country’s longstanding position, stating, “Our policy remains not to engage in direct negotiations under maximum pressure and military threats. However, indirect negotiations, as existed in the past, can continue.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, addressed Trump’s remarks during Quds Day rallies in Tehran. He accused the US of using the nuclear talks to pressure Iran into giving up its defence capabilities. “The US means disarmament when it says negotiation,” Ghalibaf explained.

Other senior Iranian officials echoed Ghalibaf’s position, reinforcing Tehran’s resistance to what they perceive as US coercion.

Senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Larijani, also spoke out, emphasizing the importance of a balanced agreement. “We will reach an outcome, and we are optimistic. The agreement must be acceptable to both sides, not just one,” Larijani remarked.