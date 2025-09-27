Iran’s Khamenei condemns US “Treachery”

Shafaq News – Tehran

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused the United States of breaking promises, spreading falsehoods, and issuing military threats.

In a post on X, Khamenei stressed that negotiating with Washington or trusting it to reach any agreement is ‘’impossible,’’ noting that Iran has faced pressure since it began using nuclear energy for medical, agricultural, and industrial purposes.

ما اگر بخواهيم با شما به عنوان یک شهروند امريكائى خيلى روراست حرف بزنيم، بايد بگوئيم به دولت شما هيچ اعتمادى نداريم.باید از شما رسانه‌های آمریکایی هم گله کرد که تهمت‌های دولت‌تان به ایران را تکرار میکنید.- گفتگو با تدکاپل خبرنگار آمریکایی در سازمان ملل متحد؛ نیویورک ۱مهر۱۳۶۶ pic.twitter.com/7ti6MNf7Ct — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) September 26, 2025

Warning that Washington’s insistence on preventing Iran from enriching uranium would undermine a national achievement secured through significant effort, Khamenei affirmed that Tehran will not back down.

Earlier, a Russian-Chinese resolution to extend sanctions relief in Iran failed to secure enough votes at the Security Council, mainly due to American objections. In response, Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the European Troika (E3)—activated the snapback mechanism, prompting the UN to reimpose international restrictions on September 19, expected to take effect after September 27.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later criticized the Western rejection of the Russian-Chinese initiative, highlighting that Tehran had adhered to the nuclear deal based on European commitments that were never fulfilled.

He further described Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement as a breach of diplomacy, accusing the three European powers of undermining the deal and forcing Iran to reduce its commitments under its legal rights.

This afternoon, the UN Security Council will be voting on a draft resolution to extend Resolution 2231. It is a fleeting opportunity for the Council to say 'No' to confrontation and 'Yes' to cooperation, providing time and space for diplomacy.In past days and weeks, Iran has… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) September 26, 2025

