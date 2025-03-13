Equal grounds: Iran stipulates terms for US talks

Shafaq News/ Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that indirect negotiations with the United States necessitate a balanced environment for achieving effective outcomes.

In an interview with an Iranian state-run newspaper, Araghchi made it clear that Iran would not engage in talks while the US continues its "maximum pressure" campaign. "Entering negotiations under pressure puts us at a disadvantage, and we will not achieve any gains," Araghchi said. "This is not a matter of stubbornness or principle, but a technical issue."

He emphasized that the US must recognize the futility of its pressure strategy. Only once that is acknowledged would Iran consider sitting down for negotiations on equal terms, Araghchi stated.

The Foreign Minister also revealed that Tehran is intensifying consultations with Russia, China, and the European Troika—France, Germany, and the UK—to garner broader support for the agreement.

“Iran has been actively designing and preparing for potential nuclear negotiations…any talks with the US would occur indirectly, mediated through a channel involving three European countries.”

Additionally, he proposed a new solution to address ongoing issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasizing the importance of adopting a flexible and fair negotiation strategy amid growing international pressures.

Recently, President Donald Trump revealed that he sent a message to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to make a nuclear deal that could make Trump avoid turning to military action. However, Khamenei rejected the call, labeling it as "bullying".

A senior Emirati official has also arrived in Tehran earlier carrying a message from US President Donald Trump to the Iranian government.

The letter’s existence was acknowledged by Araghchi, but he stated it had not yet been received.