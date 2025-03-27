Iranian FM: Iran responds to Trump’s message

Shafaq News/ Tehran sent its response to US President Donald Trump's message via Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Thursday.

Araghchi affirmed to IRNA that Iran's policy is to engage in indirect negotiations as long as the Islamic Republic faces maximum pressure and military threats. "While indirect negotiations can continue, as they have in the past, no rational party would enter into direct talks under conditions of maximum pressure," he stated.

"The format of negotiations is always an important factor in diplomatic relations. For now, our approach is to pursue indirect negotiations," the Iranian FM pointed out.

Last week, Araghchi revealed that Trump's letter contained both threats and what he termed "opportunities," emphasizing that Iran would only engage in nuclear discussions if they were based on mutual respect and equality.

On March 12, Trump sent a letter to Iran through an emissary from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reportedly giving Iran a two-month deadline for a new nuclear agreement, alongside threats of military action.