Iranian spokesperson: Tehran will act in “national interests” as Trump returns

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that Tehran will pursue "whatever serves its interests," addressing the possibility of direct talks with the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Iran will follow everything that “ensures the interests of the country and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, and will take the appropriate solution with the leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council”, IRNA quoted Mohajerani.

She further pointed out that Iran reached a nuclear agreement, but it was Washington that withdrew from the agreement, adding that “it was the US that took the policy of maximum pressure and claimed that Iran would not see its 40th anniversary.”