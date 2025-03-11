Iran’s Pezeshkian: No talks with Trump under threats

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that US President Donald Trump’s continued threats against Tehran prevent negotiations with him.

According to Iranian media outlets, Pezeshkian stated, “It is unacceptable for us that they [the US] give orders and make threats.” He further addressed Trump directly, “I will not come to negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want!"

Yesterday, the Iranian president expressed confidence that US efforts to curb Iran’s energy exports and provoke internal unrest would not shake the country’s resolve.

Trump stated that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, proposing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. However, Iran's UN mission denied receiving any such letter when asked by US media.

Last week, Trump, responding to Iran's rejection of his call to negotiate a nuclear agreement, reiterated that Tehran can be dealt with either militarily or by making a deal. "If we have to go to the military option, it will be very, very bad for them," he said, signaling his “preference” for a diplomatic agreement with Iran over military confrontation, advocating for a “verifiable” nuclear deal to support Iran’s development.

The 2015 nuclear deal, signed by Iran and major world powers, lifted sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities. However, the US withdrew under Trump in 2018, reimposing sanctions.

In his current term, Trump has returned to a "maximum pressure" strategy, tightening sanctions on Iran and accusing it of seeking nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran consistently denies, reiterating its willingness to revive the agreement with the US.