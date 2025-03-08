Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's "nuke" offer

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer for nuclear negotiations, labeling the US request an attempt by “bullying governments” to impose their will on Tehran.

In a speech, Khamenei reiterated that Iran would not engage in talks with countries seeking to “dominate or impose their demands,” adding that such efforts “do not aim at resolving issues.”

Furthermore, Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressed confidence that US efforts to curb Iran’s energy exports and provoke internal unrest would not shake the country’s resolve. He stated that “the enemies of Iran place their hope in our internal divisions. If we maintain unity within the country and seize the opportunity to pursue development correctly, no external pressure can hinder our progress.”

Pezeshkian also highlighted Khamenei’s recent call to expedite decision-making on national projects and urged officials to swiftly implement plans.

The remarks came a day after Trump disclosed that he had sent a letter to Khamenei proposing talks, while warning of military consequences if diplomatic efforts failed.

Iran's government has not officially confirmed whether it has received the letter. Tehran's UN mission stated on Friday that, to date, it had not received any such correspondence.