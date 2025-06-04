Iran offers on-soil regional nuclear enrichment consortium

Shafaq News/ Iran is open to a new nuclear agreement with the United States that would include the establishment of a regional uranium enrichment consortium based on Iranian territory, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Iranian official.

The official indicated that Tehran could consider such a proposal, provided enrichment activities are conducted within Iran. Any initiative involving the transfer of operations outside the country was dismissed as “unworkable.”

The comments come as Washington explores avenues to revive stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, years after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed the country’s position during an interview with Omani television, emphasizing Iran’s right to pursue uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes. The interview, broadcast on Wednesday, reflected Pezeshkian’s view that any future agreement must be consistent with international legal frameworks.

“Scientific research and the peaceful use of nuclear energy are legitimate rights of all nations,” Pezeshkian said. He also referenced a religious decree issued by the Supreme Leader, along with Iran’s military doctrine, as the foundation for its rejection of nuclear weapons development.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump stated that any future agreement with Iran would prohibit uranium enrichment entirely. Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump underscored that enrichment would be banned in full under the terms of any new deal.

Uranium enrichment remains one of the most contentious issues between Tehran and Washington, as international efforts continue to restore the nuclear agreement abandoned by the US in 2018.