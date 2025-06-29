Trump hints possible Iran sanctions easing

Shafaq News – Washington

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump opened the door to lifting sanctions on Iran, citing the possibility that Tehran demonstrates goodwill.

In remarks to Fox News, Trump indicated that sanctions could be lifted if Iran takes constructive steps, noting that Tehran appears unlikely at the moment to resume its nuclear program.

“Iran is very exhausted and under significant strain,” he added.

Trump also suggested that Iran lacked sufficient time to advance its stockpile of enriched uranium ahead of recent US military strikes, claiming the country had been just weeks away from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

He further objected to Iran’s use of the term “enrichment,” referring to it as a “bad word” that should be avoided.

His comments follow earlier statements about new talks between Washington and Tehran are scheduled for next week—a claim Iranian officials have later rejected.