Trump: I will strike Iran again if it resumes enrichment

Shafaq News – Washington/ Tehran

On Friday, US President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran’s nuclear sites were not evacuated prior to the airstrikes, noting that the facilities were destroyed despite all the fake news about the achievements of US pilots.

Trump stated that Iran is unlikely to restart its nuclear program in the near future, but warned that he would consider launching another strike if Tehran resumed uranium enrichment. He also vowed to respond to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s recent statement declaring an Iranian “victory” in the conflict.

Both Iran and Israel were exhausted and wanted to bring the confrontation to an end, the US president pointed out, adding that Iran is now seeking to open dialogue with Washington, without offering further details.

Calling for renewed inspections, he emphasized that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), or any trusted entity, should be allowed to examine Iranian nuclear sites.

Earlier, Trump had claimed that Mossad operatives entered the facility after the bombing and filmed the destruction, claiming the footage would soon be released. He also asserted that the attack had “completely destroyed” the underground facility.

Iranian officials denied allegations by US President Donald Trump that Israeli Mossad agents infiltrated the Fordow nuclear facility. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, sources described the infiltration reports as a “baseless attempt to manipulate public opinion.”

However, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that newly obtained satellite images show Iran resuming activity at the Natanz nuclear facility. According to the report, recent movements and visible work at the site suggest that Iranian authorities have begun efforts to extract enriched uranium stored in underground sections of the complex.