EIA: Iraq ranks third in US crude oil imports in September

Shafaq News – Washington

Iraq ranked third among OPEC crude oil suppliers to the United States in September, exporting 6.285 million barrels, according to data released Wednesday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported that total US crude oil imports from OPEC members exceeded 39.48 million barrels during the month. Iraq trailed only Saudi Arabia and Nigeria among OPEC exporters to the US market.

Saudi Arabia led OPEC exports with 10.173 million barrels, followed by Nigeria at 6.837 million barrels. The United Arab Emirates ranked fourth with 3.111 million barrels, followed by Venezuela at 3.048 million barrels.

Algeria exported 2.980 million barrels, while Kuwait supplied 2.908 million barrels. Libya shipped 2.354 million barrels, Gabon 1.528 million barrels, and Equatorial Guinea 257,000 barrels.

The data also showed that the United States did not import any crude oil from Iran or Congo during the month.