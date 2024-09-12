EIA: Iraq's oil exports to US exceed 5 million barrels in August

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported over five million barrels of crude oil to the United States in July, marking a decrease from the previous month, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Thursday.

According to the EIA data, Iraq's oil exports to the US reached 5.741 million barrels in August, averaging 185,000 barrels per day (bpd). This represents a decrease from July when exports totaled 6.967 million barrels.

The EIA showed that Iraq's export levels fluctuated throughout August. During the first week, Iraq exported an average of 194,000 bpd, followed by 166,000 bpd in the second week. In the third week, exports dropped to 153,000 bpd before surging to 201,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Notably, Iraq ranked fifth among the largest oil exporters to the US in August, following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, according to the EIA.