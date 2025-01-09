Iraq’s oil exports to the US exceed $5 billion in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports to the United States surpassed $5 billion during the first 11 months of 2024, making it the second-largest Arab oil supplier to the US market, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

EIA reported, “Iraq exported 64.11 million barrels of crude oil to the US between January and November of 2024, generating a total revenue of $5.18 billion.”

Saudi Arabia retained its status as the top Arab exporter to the United States, shipping 92.53 million barrels of crude oil during the same period, valued at $7.73 billion. Libya followed Iraq in third place, while the UAE and Kuwait ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The report highlighted that Arab oil exports from these five countries combined amounted to 174 million barrels, with a cumulative financial value of $14.5 billion.