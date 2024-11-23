EIA: Iraq among top OPEC oil exporters to the US in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than 62.901 million barrels of crude oil and derivatives to the United States during the first eight months of 2024, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported, on Saturday.

The EIA’s report noted that Iraq exported approximately 7.984 million barrels of oil and its derivatives in August, a decline from the 8.868 million barrels exported in July.

The EIA added that OPEC’s total crude oil and derivative exports to the US during the same eight-month period amounted to 310.417 million barrels, with Saudi Arabia topping the list at 89.729 million barrels.

Iraqi oil exports to the US have seen a noticeable increase in recent years, reaching record levels in some months. This growth is attributed partly to Iraq's ability to boost its oil production and rising global demand for oil.